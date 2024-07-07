Zimbabwe School of Mines to venture into jewellery-making

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM) in Bulawayo is expanding its Gemstone and Lapidary Workshop to include jewellery-making, aiming to diversify and boost the city's economy through the lucrative gemstone industry. This strategic move is expected to enhance Bulawayo's GDP and establish it as a major player in the global gemstone and jewellery markets.Recently, the Mineral Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) donated equipment worth US$1.1 million for cutting and polishing gemstones, supporting skill development for value addition and beneficiation. The expansion into jewellery-making is already underway, with course design completed. The initiative aims to equip students and local artisans with skills to design and produce high-quality jewellery items like rings, necklaces, and bracelets.During a visit to the workshop, Bulawayo's Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, commended the initiative for empowering youth and promoting local beneficiation of minerals. She emphasized the economic benefits of processing gemstones locally instead of selling raw materials, which often leads to revenue loss through smuggling.The expansion aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030, focusing on value addition and economic empowerment through skill development in the gemstone sector. It is expected to elevate gemstone mining in Zimbabwe to a new level, fostering economic growth and contributing to the country's development goals.