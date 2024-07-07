Nedbank US$271 000 robbery suspect acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo regional magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mnkandla has acquitted Elias Mudenda, one of the two suspects accused of stealing US$271,500 and R2 million from a Nedbank branch in the city last year. The acquittal was due to lack of compelling evidence linking Mudenda to the crime, despite being found with US$4,000 and R12,000 in cash.The magistrate ruled that neither Nedbank witnesses nor police detectives could identify the recovered money as belonging to the bank, nor was there any other evidence connecting Mudenda to the theft.The trial of Mudenda and co-accused Lovemore Gambiza began in April, with both pleading not guilty to charges of unlawful entry and theft. The prosecution alleged that the two, along with others, had broken into the bank's premises, cut through security measures, and stolen significant amounts of cash and other valuables. Although some money and items were recovered, including from Gambiza buried underground and at various locations, Mudenda's legal team argued he was not involved and was coerced into signing a confession.Gambiza's defense maintained that he was elsewhere during the robbery, presenting alibi evidence related to his gold mining activities. The trial continues for Gambiza, who faces similar charges and disputes the ownership of recovered money sealed in Nedbank packaging, claiming it was from his legitimate business activities.