Slain CCC activist tormented in death

News / National

by Staff reporter

On July 30, 2024, the family of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Mboneni Ncube faced further trauma and distress as police attempted to disrupt his tombstone unveiling ceremony at his rural home in Lower Gweru, Midlands. Mboneni Ncube was speared to death by suspected Zanu-PF activists during a rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe, in February 2022.The police reportedly visited the family beforehand, intimidating them and attempting to gather information about attendees. On the day of the ceremony, roadblocks were set up, leading to the arrest of several CCC members en route to the event. These actions caused anguish among mourners and prevented many from attending.Mboneni Ncube's father, Kephas Ncube, expressed deep sorrow over the continued lack of closure regarding his son's murder, highlighting the family's frustration with the unresolved case and the harassment they endure from authorities.CCC legislator Corban Madzivanyika condemned the police and Zanu-PF for their interference, emphasizing that the unveiling of a tombstone is a cultural and personal moment of remembrance, not a political event.Heal Zimbabwe Trust's advocacy officer, Tapiwanashe Chiriga, criticized the state's disregard for mourning and memorialization, stressing the need for justice and closure for victims of political violence like Mboneni Ncube.Reverend Ray Motsi echoed these sentiments, calling for the government to uphold citizens' rights and deliver justice to families affected by political violence.Political analyst Effie Ncube criticized the police's actions as damaging to Zimbabwe's image and urged respect for citizens' rights and mourning traditions.The incident underscores ongoing tensions and human rights concerns in Zimbabwe, with critics accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of shrinking democratic freedoms despite promises of peace and tolerance.