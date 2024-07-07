Ruling in CCC 39 case postponed

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a recent court proceeding, Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, substituting for Sharon Rakafa who was on leave, postponed the judgment in the case involving Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Glen View lawmaker Grandmore Hakata and 39 other party members. They are accused of organizing an unauthorized car rally in Harare. The magistrate deferred the judgment to July 18, awaiting further legal deliberations.Represented by Kudzai Kadzere from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Hakata and his co-accused were arrested in August last year during what police claimed was an illegal electoral campaign roadshow at Machipisa shopping center in Highfield. Prosecutors allege that despite notifying authorities of a campaign rally at Churu Farm, the group deviated from the planned location, leading to their arrest.The 40 defendants missed the election day in August last year due to their arrest and subsequently spent over a month in jail awaiting trial.