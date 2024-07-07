Zimbabwe-Zambia geopolitical battle

News / National

by Staff reporter

Ahead of the Sadc summit in Harare from 16-17 August, the diplomatic tensions between Zimbabwe and Zambia are poised to dominate discussions. These tensions escalated due to Zambia's rejection of Zimbabwe's 2023 election results and President Mnangagwa's recent remarks to Russian President Putin, highlighting Western influence in Zambia. This has drawn in global powers like the US and Russia, both engaged in intense geopolitical competition across Southern Africa. Their rivalry revolves around securing strategic resources, economic interests, and geopolitical influence in the region, where Zimbabwe and Zambia play pivotal roles due to their mineral wealth and geographic position.President Mnangagwa's remarks underscored Zimbabwe's frustration over Zambia's alignment with Western powers, contrasting with historical ties and shared struggles against colonialism and apartheid. Despite historical affinities, recent geopolitical dynamics have seen Zambia maintaining robust ties with the US, which supports its development and mining sectors. In contrast, Russia has deepened its economic engagements with Zimbabwe, particularly in mining, reflecting longstanding ties dating back to the liberation era.The geopolitical contestation extends beyond bilateral relations to influence regional dynamics through organizations like Sadc and the AU. Zambia's appeal to these bodies amid accusations regarding US military presence illustrates the broader proxy influence and strategic alignments at play. Meanwhile, the US continues to bolster its military cooperation with Botswana, demonstrating efforts to enhance regional security and influence.Overall, the outcome of this diplomatic cold war and geopolitical competition between the US and Russia will significantly impact regional power dynamics and the influence of global powers across Southern Africa. As these dynamics evolve, Zimbabwe and Zambia navigate between competing interests to safeguard their sovereignty while maximizing economic benefits and diplomatic leverage amidst global power struggles.