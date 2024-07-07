Protests are not illegal in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jacob Ngarivhume and Job Sikhala, prominent Zimbabwean political activists, assert that the right to protest is constitutionally protected, contrary to the government's authoritarian stance deeming it illegal.Section 59 of Zimbabwe's constitution explicitly guarantees every person the right to demonstrate and present petitions, stipulating that these rights must be exercised peacefully.This constitutional provision aligns with the African Commission's stance, which affirms that peaceful protests should be presumed legal even when state authorization is required, and should not face automatic penalties for lack of notification.Furthermore, the African Commission emphasizes that states have a duty to foster a democratic environment that supports the free exercise of association, assembly, and expression. This duty includes refraining from interference with these rights and actively safeguarding them.The assertions by Ngarivhume and Sikhala highlight ongoing tensions between Zimbabwean activists advocating for constitutional rights and a government accused of restricting civil liberties under the guise of maintaining public order.