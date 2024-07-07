Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK Indian ex-PM's Rwanda asylum project scrapped

by Staff reporter
07 Jul 2024 at 11:42hrs | Views
Indian-origin Conservative party politician Rishi Sunak on Tuesday officially became the Prime Minister of UK after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, the media reported. Photo: Reuters.
Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday he would scrap a controversial plan to fly thousands of asylum seekers from Britain to Rwanda in his first major policy announcement since winning a landslide election victory.

The previous Conservative government first announced the plan in 2022 to send migrants who arrived in Britain without permission to the East African nation, saying it would put an end to asylum seekers arriving on small boats.

But no one was sent to Rwanda under the plan because of years of legal challenges.

At his first press conference since becoming prime minister, Starmer said that the Rwanda policy would be scrapped because only about 1% of asylum seekers would have been removed and it would have failed to act as a deterrent.

"The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started. It's never been a deterrent," Starmer said. "I'm not prepared to continue with gimmicks that don't act as a deterrent."

Starmer won one of the largest parliamentary majorities in modern British history on Friday, making him the most powerful British leader since former Prime Minister Tony Blair, but he faces a number of challenges, including improving struggling public services and reviving a weak economy.

At the press conference in Downing Street, Starmer answered about a dozen questions and was repeatedly asked about how and when he would start delivering on his promises to fix the nation's problems, but he gave few specifics about what he planned.

Asked if he was willing to take tough decisions and raise taxes if necessary, Starmer said his government would identify problems and act in areas such as tackling an overstretched prisons system and reducing the long waiting times to use the state-run health service.

"We're going to have to take the tough decisions and take them early, and we will. We will do that with a raw honesty," he said. "But that is not a sort of prelude to saying there's some tax decision that we didn't speak about before."

Starmer said he would set up and chair different "mission delivery boards" to focus on so-called missions or priority areas such as the health service and economic growth.

The question of how to stop the asylum seekers crossing from France was a major theme of the six-week election campaign.

While supporters say it would smash the model of people traffickers, critics have argued the Rwanda policy was immoral and would never work.

Last November, the UK Supreme Court declared the policy unlawful, saying Rwanda could not be considered a safe third country, prompting ministers to sign a new treaty with the East African country and to pass new legislation to override this.

The legality of that move was being challenged by charities and unions in the courts.

The British government has already given the Rwandan government hundreds of millions of pounds to set up accommodation and hire extra officials to process the asylum seekers, money it cannot recover.

Starmer has said his government would create a Border Security Command that would bring together staff from the police, the domestic intelligence agency and prosecutors to work with international agencies to stop people smuggling.

Sonya Sceats, CEO of Freedom from Torture, one of the many organisations and charities which have campaigned to stop the Rwanda plan, welcomed Starmer's announcement on Saturday.

"We applaud Keir Starmer for moving immediately to close the door on this shameful scheme that played politics with the lives of people fleeting torture and persecution," she said.

Source - Reuters
More on: #Sunak, #India, #Rwanda

Comments


Must Read

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

6 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

7 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

7 hrs ago | 42 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

9 hrs ago | 452 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

9 hrs ago | 693 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

12 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

12 hrs ago | 831 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

12 hrs ago | 564 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 905 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

12 hrs ago | 389 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

Warrant of arrest for gun-toting businessman

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens as boreholes break down

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mwonzora calls for Zimbabwe to rejoin the club of ex-British colonies

12 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe company ventures into lithium battery production

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Special dispensation on cards for Zimbabwe Diasporans in need of land

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances up 18%

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

Prince Dube joins Young Africans

13 hrs ago | 99 Views

Drawing parallels between Kenya and Zimbabwe's social, economic, and political disturbances

07 Jul 2024 at 23:08hrs | 462 Views

Apostolic church women's club wreaks havoc in Mash Central

07 Jul 2024 at 22:43hrs | 514 Views

Sex-loving mine manager suspended

07 Jul 2024 at 22:36hrs | 1599 Views

Chikwaka Villagers Terrorized by Land Grabbing 'Authoritarian' Headman Mungoni

07 Jul 2024 at 22:34hrs | 385 Views

Churches call for peace ahead of SADC Summit

07 Jul 2024 at 22:30hrs | 571 Views

Fire guts Shearwater Adventures flat in Victoria Falls

07 Jul 2024 at 19:32hrs | 451 Views

Oppenheimer, Soros exerting undue influence to prevent Hlophe's ascension

07 Jul 2024 at 19:18hrs | 649 Views

Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa signs first pro deal at Cardiff City

07 Jul 2024 at 19:17hrs | 210 Views

Zuma's MK Party brings big guns to NCOP

07 Jul 2024 at 19:02hrs | 2667 Views

MK Party to lodge fresh case of vote-rigging

07 Jul 2024 at 18:10hrs | 177 Views

Captured Electoral Court slaps MK Party members with R150,000 fines

07 Jul 2024 at 18:09hrs | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's traditional healers take to TikTok

07 Jul 2024 at 18:01hrs | 233 Views

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso signsa confederation treaty

07 Jul 2024 at 17:40hrs | 199 Views

ZACC Investigating Officer goes rogue

07 Jul 2024 at 17:37hrs | 872 Views

Mnangagwa goes after Mugabe’s family, relatives

07 Jul 2024 at 17:34hrs | 6763 Views

Lawyer sued RG over wrong passport IsiNdebele words

07 Jul 2024 at 12:40hrs | 2905 Views

John II tames Zimbabwe currency turmoil

07 Jul 2024 at 11:54hrs | 734 Views

Protests are not illegal in Zimbabwe

07 Jul 2024 at 11:34hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia geopolitical battle

07 Jul 2024 at 11:33hrs | 446 Views

Students agitate for clean-up of dirt in Mnangagwa's govt

07 Jul 2024 at 11:00hrs | 494 Views