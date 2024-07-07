Latest News Editor's Choice


John II tames Zimbabwe currency turmoil

by Staff reporter
07 Jul 2024 at 11:54hrs | Views
Zimbabwe's new central bank Governor John Mushayavanhu has done the seemingly impossible in his first 100 days - created a stable currency and tamed price pressures in a nation that's been a poster-child for hyperinflation and crashing currencies.

His efforts have both enthuse and drawn skepticism. A team from the International Monetary Fund, who visited the country last month, hailed the governor's introduction of the ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold, for ending a bout of currency instability.



Source - bloomberg
