John II tames Zimbabwe currency turmoil

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's new central bank Governor John Mushayavanhu has done the seemingly impossible in his first 100 days - created a stable currency and tamed price pressures in a nation that's been a poster-child for hyperinflation and crashing currencies.His efforts have both enthuse and drawn skepticism. A team from the International Monetary Fund, who visited the country last month, hailed the governor's introduction of the ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold, for ending a bout of currency instability.