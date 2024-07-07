Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer sued RG over wrong passport IsiNdebele words

by Staff reporter
07 Jul 2024 at 12:40hrs | Views
Back in 2020 a Bulawayo-based lawyer Mr Nqobani Sithole is suing the Registrar-General over errors and misspellings of IsiNdebele words on the Zimbabwe passport but we have not heard about the ruling of the case.

Mr Sithole, filed the application at the Bulawayo High Court in his personal capacity, said a number of spelling errors on the passport, caught his attention and he attributed the mistakes to the RG's Office.

In papers before the court, the Registrar-General was cited as a respondent.

Mr Sithole wanted an order declaring the incorrect use of IsiNdebele language inconsistent with an equitable treatment of IsiNdebele language in terms of section 6 (3) of the Constitution.

He wanted an order directing the Registrar-General to correct some of the words and phrases used in translating English into IsiNdebele language in the travel documents.

Some of the phrases that he was challenging include: "Ukuthathelwa labo ababe belayo", which he wanted substituted with "ukuthathelwa lowo ozabe elayo."

Mr Sithole said the words "okunga fanelanga" must be replaced with a single word "okungafanelanga" with "we pasipoti" being substituted with "wephasipoti." He argued that the word "ivhiza" was not proper and should be replaced with "iviza" and "ukuphatwa" with "ukuphathwa."

Other words that Mr Sithole wanted corrected are "emphahleni" which he said should read "empahleni", "kwaloko" should be substituted with "kwalokho."

He said "isidhindo" should be substituted with "isidindo" and "epejini" with "ephejini."

Mr Sithole said in the event that the Registrar-General challenges the application, he should pay the legal costs.

In his founding affidavit, Mr Sithole said the basis of the application was to invoke the High Court's jurisdiction as set out in section 17 (1) (c) of the Constitution.

"I am a Zimbabwean citizen and entitled to a number of rights and freedoms including the freedom of movement and residence as set out in section 66 (1) (c) of the Constitution, which encompasses the right to have a passport," he said.

"The same Constitution in section 6 (3) (a) guarantees every person's right to the use of a language of one's choice.

"I am a native speaker of IsiNdebele language, which does not only define my culture, but millions of others in Zimbabwe."

Mr Sithole expressed concern over the incorrect spellings of IsiNdebele words and phrases by State institutions and agencies, saying it reflects lack of respect for the language.

"I am very worried that a trend has developed in Zimbabwe about a seemingly determined effort to decimate, mutilate and generally treat with disdain my language IsiNdebele by the Registrar-General. Recently, police did the same when social media was awash with pictures of a sign post at Magwegwe Police Station showing Magwegwe written as Magwegewe," he said.

Police later issued an apology to members of the public after messages started circulating on social media showing Magwegwe written as Magwegewe.

Mr Sithole said the glaring errors on his passport undermine his right to have his language protected in terms of section 6 (3) (a) of the Constitution.

"The single word 'kayikhululi' has been wrongly split to appear as if there are two separate words kayi khululi. On pages 46, 47 and 48, in paragraph two after the header of page, the IsiNdebele word 'akuvunyelwa' has been wrongly written 'akuvhunyelwa," he said.

"On pages 46, 47 and 48, in paragraph two in line two (after the header to the page, the IsiNdebele word 'kwalokho' has been wrongly written as 'kwaloko."

Source - the chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

6 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

7 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

7 hrs ago | 42 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

9 hrs ago | 452 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

9 hrs ago | 693 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

12 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

12 hrs ago | 831 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

12 hrs ago | 564 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 905 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

12 hrs ago | 389 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

Warrant of arrest for gun-toting businessman

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens as boreholes break down

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mwonzora calls for Zimbabwe to rejoin the club of ex-British colonies

12 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe company ventures into lithium battery production

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Special dispensation on cards for Zimbabwe Diasporans in need of land

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances up 18%

13 hrs ago | 60 Views

Prince Dube joins Young Africans

13 hrs ago | 99 Views

Drawing parallels between Kenya and Zimbabwe's social, economic, and political disturbances

07 Jul 2024 at 23:08hrs | 462 Views

Apostolic church women's club wreaks havoc in Mash Central

07 Jul 2024 at 22:43hrs | 514 Views

Sex-loving mine manager suspended

07 Jul 2024 at 22:36hrs | 1599 Views

Chikwaka Villagers Terrorized by Land Grabbing 'Authoritarian' Headman Mungoni

07 Jul 2024 at 22:34hrs | 385 Views

Churches call for peace ahead of SADC Summit

07 Jul 2024 at 22:30hrs | 571 Views

Fire guts Shearwater Adventures flat in Victoria Falls

07 Jul 2024 at 19:32hrs | 451 Views

Oppenheimer, Soros exerting undue influence to prevent Hlophe's ascension

07 Jul 2024 at 19:18hrs | 649 Views

Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa signs first pro deal at Cardiff City

07 Jul 2024 at 19:17hrs | 210 Views

Zuma's MK Party brings big guns to NCOP

07 Jul 2024 at 19:02hrs | 2667 Views

MK Party to lodge fresh case of vote-rigging

07 Jul 2024 at 18:10hrs | 177 Views

Captured Electoral Court slaps MK Party members with R150,000 fines

07 Jul 2024 at 18:09hrs | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's traditional healers take to TikTok

07 Jul 2024 at 18:01hrs | 233 Views

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso signsa confederation treaty

07 Jul 2024 at 17:40hrs | 199 Views

ZACC Investigating Officer goes rogue

07 Jul 2024 at 17:37hrs | 872 Views

Mnangagwa goes after Mugabe’s family, relatives

07 Jul 2024 at 17:34hrs | 6763 Views

John II tames Zimbabwe currency turmoil

07 Jul 2024 at 11:54hrs | 734 Views

UK Indian ex-PM's Rwanda asylum project scrapped

07 Jul 2024 at 11:42hrs | 442 Views

Protests are not illegal in Zimbabwe

07 Jul 2024 at 11:34hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia geopolitical battle

07 Jul 2024 at 11:33hrs | 446 Views

Students agitate for clean-up of dirt in Mnangagwa's govt

07 Jul 2024 at 11:00hrs | 494 Views