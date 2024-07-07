Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa goes after Mugabe’s family, relatives

by Staff reporter
07 Jul 2024 at 17:34hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has reportedly repossessed extensive land holdings belonging to former first lady Grace Mugabe, her daughter Bona, and other relatives, in a move believed to be a targeted assault orchestrated by the late president's successor.

Sources close to the former first family claim that the land seizures are part of a calculated campaign to undermine and diminish their influence within Zimbabwean political circles.

The whispers of a calculated onslaught against the former first family are growing louder, with The Standard reporting that vast swathes of land belonging to Grace Mugabe, her daughter Bona, and other close relatives have been repossessed by the government.

This land grab, reminiscent of the tumultuous land reform program that defined Mugabe's rule, has seen the former first lady's expansive Mazowe citrus farm, home to an orphanage and the Amai Mugabe School, handed over to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Kazembe, it is whispered, has grand plans for the property, envisioning a bustling mall in place of the once-thriving farm.

The land grab extends beyond Grace Mugabe's holdings. Bona, her only daughter, has lost much of her farm in Mashonaland Central to the widow of the late Zanla commander Josiah Magama Tongagara, Angeline.

"Tongogara's wife is now working with the son of the white former farmer, Lance Kennedy to utilise the land," a Ministry of Lands official revealed, adding, "She took centre pivots that were bought by Bona."

The Mugabe family, it seems, is not the only target. Grace's niece, Florence Zinyemba, and her husband Flavian, who served as matron of honour at Mugabe and Grace's wedding in 1996, have been evicted from their farmhouse, Protea Farm, to make way for Auxilia Mnangagwa's Angel of Hope Foundation.

Mnangagwa's daughter, Tariro, has also benefited from this land grab, receiving a portion of Kevin Mugabe's Audley End Farm.

"She had been offered that piece of land many years ago," an official in the Lands ministry said, hinting at a long-standing desire to claim the property.

Robert Zhuwao, another nephew of Mugabe, has also been stripped of his land, losing Subdivision 4 of Cockington Farm to Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry after losing a High Court challenge against his removal.

These land seizures, which have become a recurring theme in the Mnangagwa administration, are not merely isolated incidents. They are part of a broader pattern of retribution and consolidation of power, with Mnangagwa's loyalists reaping the rewards of their allegiance.

The Mugabe family, however, sees these actions as a continuation of the hostilities that began with the 2017 coup that ousted Mugabe from power. Grace Mugabe, who openly opposed Mnangagwa's presidential ambitions, was a vocal critic of his leadership, leading a public campaign that was ultimately thwarted by the military intervention.

"The targeted seizures of land belonging to the late long-time ruler's relatives showed there were still hostilities between Mnangagwa and the former first lady," a Mugabe family member said, echoing the sentiment of many within the family.

The government, however, maintains a stony silence on the matter.

Nick Mangwana, the government spokesperson, refused to comment on the displacement of Mugabe's family and relatives from their properties.

"I cannot comment on that. I am not aware," Mangwana told The Standard. "I would refer you to the Minister of State for Mashonaland Central. But if you were going to ask me on a policy issue, I would say if it was a land invasion, they should call the police."

Lands Minister Anxious Masuka, when contacted for comment, was unavailable.

The land grab, reminiscent of the controversial land reform program implemented by Mugabe, raises concerns about the future of Zimbabwe's agricultural sector.

In 2019, Mnangagwa declared that an audit had revealed Grace Mugabe owned 16 farms, and he has repeatedly warned that those holding large tracts of land will be dispossessed in line with the government's "one family one farm" policy.

The government's actions, however, are not without consequence. The land reform program, which displaced over 4 000 white Zimbabweans from their farms, has left the country saddled with a US$3.5 billion debt to the former farmers for developments on their farms.


Source - The standard

Comments


Must Read

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

6 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

6 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

7 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

7 hrs ago | 42 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

9 hrs ago | 453 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

9 hrs ago | 693 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

12 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

12 hrs ago | 831 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

12 hrs ago | 564 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 905 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

12 hrs ago | 389 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

Warrant of arrest for gun-toting businessman

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens as boreholes break down

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mwonzora calls for Zimbabwe to rejoin the club of ex-British colonies

12 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe company ventures into lithium battery production

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Special dispensation on cards for Zimbabwe Diasporans in need of land

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances up 18%

13 hrs ago | 60 Views

Prince Dube joins Young Africans

13 hrs ago | 99 Views

Drawing parallels between Kenya and Zimbabwe's social, economic, and political disturbances

07 Jul 2024 at 23:08hrs | 462 Views

Apostolic church women's club wreaks havoc in Mash Central

07 Jul 2024 at 22:43hrs | 514 Views

Sex-loving mine manager suspended

07 Jul 2024 at 22:36hrs | 1599 Views

Chikwaka Villagers Terrorized by Land Grabbing 'Authoritarian' Headman Mungoni

07 Jul 2024 at 22:34hrs | 385 Views

Churches call for peace ahead of SADC Summit

07 Jul 2024 at 22:30hrs | 571 Views

Fire guts Shearwater Adventures flat in Victoria Falls

07 Jul 2024 at 19:32hrs | 451 Views

Oppenheimer, Soros exerting undue influence to prevent Hlophe's ascension

07 Jul 2024 at 19:18hrs | 649 Views

Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa signs first pro deal at Cardiff City

07 Jul 2024 at 19:17hrs | 210 Views

Zuma's MK Party brings big guns to NCOP

07 Jul 2024 at 19:02hrs | 2668 Views

MK Party to lodge fresh case of vote-rigging

07 Jul 2024 at 18:10hrs | 177 Views

Captured Electoral Court slaps MK Party members with R150,000 fines

07 Jul 2024 at 18:09hrs | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's traditional healers take to TikTok

07 Jul 2024 at 18:01hrs | 233 Views

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso signsa confederation treaty

07 Jul 2024 at 17:40hrs | 199 Views

ZACC Investigating Officer goes rogue

07 Jul 2024 at 17:37hrs | 872 Views

Lawyer sued RG over wrong passport IsiNdebele words

07 Jul 2024 at 12:40hrs | 2905 Views

John II tames Zimbabwe currency turmoil

07 Jul 2024 at 11:54hrs | 734 Views

UK Indian ex-PM's Rwanda asylum project scrapped

07 Jul 2024 at 11:42hrs | 442 Views

Protests are not illegal in Zimbabwe

07 Jul 2024 at 11:34hrs | 472 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia geopolitical battle

07 Jul 2024 at 11:33hrs | 446 Views

Students agitate for clean-up of dirt in Mnangagwa's govt

07 Jul 2024 at 11:00hrs | 494 Views