Sex-loving mine manager suspended

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The sex-loving Eureka gold mine human resources manager Madakufamba Chikanyire who was recently convicted by Chief Chipuriro of impregnating a villager has been suspended.Sources close to investigations said he was suspended last week pending disciplinary hearing."We suspended Chikanyire last week and we are waiting for his disciplinary hearing anytime soon," the source said.Another source who declined to be named said Chikanyire packed all his belongings from the mine and chances are slim that he may come back."The suspended manager packed all his belongings soon after his suspension and chances are slim that he will come back for a disciplinary hearing," added another source.Chief Chipiriro heard that Chikanyire proposed love to the girl and after impregnating her he promised to offer her a job at the mine but the promise was not fulfilled and the girl was chased away by her parents.The convict subsequently sought a room for the girl at the nearby village.Meanwhile, Chikanyire is not new to controversy as he did the same thing to another village girl whom he relocated to Bindura after impregnating her.