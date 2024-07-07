Prince Dube joins Young Africans

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prince Dube, former Highlanders and national team striker, has joined Tanzanian giants Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga) on a two-year contract after a dispute with his previous club, Azam. Although the move was officially announced yesterday, it is believed to have been finalized in May, with the announcement delayed until the end of June.Dube, who thought his contract with Azam ended on June 30, found out he still had two more years remaining. To push for his release, he stopped training with Azam. The club initially demanded $300,000 for his release, while Dube offered $250,000. Ultimately, Yanga facilitated the transfer by paying Azam around $275,000.Dube had joined Azam from Highlanders in 2020 for a reported fee of $50,000, signing an initial two-year contract.