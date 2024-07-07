Special dispensation on cards for Zimbabwe Diasporans in need of land

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has committed to creating a special dispensation to facilitate faster access to land and other services for Zimbabweans in the diaspora, enhancing their participation in national development. Speaking to Zimbabweans in the Republic of Congo, he emphasized the country's achievements despite sanctions and climate challenges since 2017.VP Mohadi highlighted the impact of sanctions imposed in retaliation for the Land Reform Programme initiated in 2000. Despite these challenges, the government has made significant progress, such as constructing dams for irrigation and improving infrastructure like roads and airports using local resources.He encouraged Zimbabweans abroad to love and be committed to their country, urging them to contribute to economic independence. He acknowledged the diasporans' concerns about land access and travel challenges, particularly the need for Air Zimbabwe to resume flights to the DR Congo.Former Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water, and Rural Resettlement, Dr. John Basera, noted that over 250,000 applications for land had been received, including from the diaspora, with plans to allocate land in areas like Masvingo and Kanyemba.VP Mohadi directed his staff to work with the Ministry of Lands to create a special dispensation for the diaspora and addressed concerns about the lack of facilities for home games in Zimbabwe, promising to rectify the situation.