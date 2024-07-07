Bulawayo water crisis worsens as boreholes break down

News / National

Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has reported the breakdown of 76 boreholes in the city, forcing residents to search for alternative water sources. The city is currently implementing a water-shedding program due to low water supplies.According to the latest full council meeting minutes, the rehabilitation of these boreholes is hindered by a shortage of spare parts. In May, only two boreholes were repaired, leaving 76 still in need of repair. The city has installed 23 water kiosks in communities and 22 in institutions, with some water being delivered to these kiosks by water bowsers.However, the city faces challenges with its water kiosks, as they rely on water delivered by bowsers. Out of seven bowsers, only three are functional, and the city periodically hires additional bowsers to service high-lying areas and funerals. In May 2024, two additional bowsers were hired for these purposes.The council recommended marking boreholes with unsafe water and informing residents. Town Clerk Christopher Dube encouraged residents to pool resources for the construction and repair of boreholes.