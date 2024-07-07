Warrant of arrest for gun-toting businessman

News / National

by Staff reporter

On Friday, the Murewa Magistrates Court issued a warrant of arrest for controversial businessman Clark Makoni after he failed to appear for a hearing. Makoni faces four charges, including attempted murder, cyberbullying, and disorderly conduct.The attempted murder charge stems from an incident where Makoni allegedly shot at miner Courage Moyo's vehicle during a dispute over mine ownership, deflating a rear tire. After the shooting, Makoni reportedly drove away but was intercepted by police at a roadblock near Juru growth point, where he allegedly threatened Moyo with a pistol in the presence of officers.Makoni's cyberbullying charge arises from a video he filmed while in a police cell at Juru Police Station, where he refused to surrender his belongings. The video, showing him with his possessions, went viral and sparked debate on social media about police procedures.Makoni is currently out on bail and was supposed to appear in court last week.