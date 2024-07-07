Motorist jailed for running over minor

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 20-year-old man from Penhalonga, Obriel Chivanda, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for culpable homicide.Chivanda appeared at the Mutare Magistrates Court, where eight months of his sentence were suspended for five years, and the remaining six months were commuted to 210 hours of community service. Additionally, he was prohibited from driving for two months.The incident occurred on the morning of May 24, 2024, when Chivanda, driving a Nissan X-Trail, accidentally ran over a baby crawling on the road, resulting in the baby's immediate death. Following a police report, Chivanda was arrested and charged.