CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

Opposition senator and war veteran Keresensia Chabuka, who passed away recently, will be laid to rest tomorrow at her rural home in Nyazura, Manicaland province. At the time of her death,Chabuka served as the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Manicaland provincial women assembly chairperson.Her son, Simon Chabuka, who is the mayor of Mutare City, confirmed the burial arrangements, stating that her body will be taken to Nyazura today for burial tomorrow. A send-off mass was held yesterday at the Roman Catholic Church in Mutare.Mourners are currently gathered at 11160 Murambi Gardens East in Mutare. CCC Manicaland provincial coordinator Itayi Masaka expressed deep sorrow over Chabuka's passing, highlighting her significant contributions to Zimbabwe's struggle for a better future.