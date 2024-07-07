Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare City Council (HCC) is embroiled in a scandal involving the purchase of luxury vehicles worth over half a million dollars.According to NewsDay sources, 10 Grade Four officials acquired Toyota Fortuner GD-6 SUVs, each costing around US$70,000. The purchases were reportedly made to avoid scrutiny, with officials hesitant to bring the vehicles to Town House.This controversy arises amidst President Emmerson Mnangagwa's commission of inquiry investigating HCC for governance issues spanning from 2017 to 2022. The vehicles were purchased through loans, with only 15% of the cost borne by the beneficiaries. Council officials, including acting finance director Godfrey Kusangaya, confirmed the purchases, citing them as a human resources matter.Harare Residents Trust and Combined Harare Residents Association have criticized the council for misplaced priorities, citing poor service delivery amid reports of unpaid salaries for employees. They called for transparency and accountability regarding the luxury vehicle acquisitions.