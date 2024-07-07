Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Chikari, Chegutu, a tragic incident unfolded when 40-year-old Watson Musika brutally killed his 32-year-old ex-wife, Shiellah Utete, with an axe. The attack occurred in a bush near Maldon Compound on July 5, 2024, resulting in fatal injuries to Utete's neck, shoulder, and head. Following the murder, Musika consumed suspected cyanide and was later found deceased in his kitchen at home.In another distressing case, a 16-year-old girl from Karoi, who had been missing since March, was discovered dead in a bush near Gremlin Farm on July 4, 2024. The police are investigating this as a murder case.Additionally, in Harare, the police are probing the death of 24-year-old Eneresi Steni, whose body was found near a power line in Mabvuku on July 4, 2024. Steni was found naked with severe cuts across her body, prompting a public appeal for any information that could aid in the investigation.