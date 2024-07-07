Wife cheats again, caught again

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sekai Savanhu's tumultuous marital saga continues as she has been caught once again in an affair with her husband Casper Savanhu's best friend, the same man involved in a previous scandal that went viral last year. Despite the embarrassment and fallout from the initial incident, which forced the couple to leave their home in Dzivaresekwa, Casper chose not to divorce Sekai and gave her a second chance. However, Sekai persisted in her infidelity, leading to yet another confrontation.Casper caught Sekai and his friend in a compromising position late at night, resulting in a physical altercation between Casper and Sekai. Following the incident, Casper confronted his friend at his residence, expressing his intention to end the marriage and even considering having Sekai move in with him. The situation has stirred further scandal and concern among their community.Neighbors and observers expressed dismay at Sekai's repeated behavior, noting that despite Casper's forgiveness and multiple chances, she seemed unable to break the cycle of infidelity. Some have suggested that Sekai may have underlying issues that require professional intervention, given her repeated disregard for her marriage vows and the consequences for her family's reputation.Efforts to reach Sekai and Casper for comment were unsuccessful, leaving the situation unresolved and continuing to draw public attention and sympathy for Casper's plight.