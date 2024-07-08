Strict vetting for Zimbabwe land seekers introduced

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has announced that all future recipients of State land for farming must be capable farmers who will use the land fully and properly. This decision comes after finding that some land reform programme beneficiaries have been underutilizing or abandoning their allocated land. As a result, strict vetting will be implemented for those on the waiting list to ensure they are capable of maximizing the land's productivity.Currently, there are 270,000 Zimbabweans living in the country and 10,000 in the diaspora on the waiting list for land allocation. However, the redistribution process is unlikely to meet all their needs. To address this, the government is encouraging joint ventures between good farmers without land and those with land to enhance productivity and rural industrialization.Professor Obert Jiri, the Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, emphasized the importance of vetting to allocate land to deserving individuals. He highlighted the success of joint ventures, which have shown better performance compared to dormant farms.Dr. Anxious Masuka, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, mentioned the government's corporate model for farming to maximize production. Additionally, Vice President Kembo Mohadi promised to create a special dispensation for Zimbabweans in the diaspora to access land and services more easily, emphasizing the need for their involvement in national development.The government has also warned against land officers and land barons duping land seekers, promising punishment for such actions. Future land allocations will also include areas in Masvingo and Kanyemba, where greenbelts are being established.