Dynamos players demanding overdue bonuses, signing-on fees

by Staff reporter

Dynamos FC management is striving to resolve a crisis after players boycotted training for the fourth consecutive day, jeopardizing their upcoming match against rivals Highlanders. The players are demanding overdue bonuses and signing-on fees. Club executive chairman Moses Maunganidze and secretary-general Webster Marechera visited the training ground to address the players.Despite Maunganidze's reassurances that the issues would be resolved before the match, the players remain skeptical due to unfulfilled promises from previous engagements. One player, speaking anonymously, expressed doubts about resuming training without a firm commitment for partial payments.The financial situation at Dynamos is strained, with salaries covered by principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings, but the club struggling to pay allowances and bonuses promptly. In contrast, Highlanders offer higher winning bonuses thanks to their sponsorship deal with Better Brands.Dynamos has seen poor home game attendance, affecting their income from ticket sales. However, their sponsorship deal has helped them navigate these financial challenges. Maunganidze remains optimistic, stating efforts are ongoing to resolve the issues and ensure the team is prepared for the big match against Highlanders.