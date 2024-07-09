ZACC signs MOU with South Africa's Special Investigations Unit

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has intensified its anti-corruption efforts by signing eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with various institutions, including the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission and South Africa's Special Investigations Unit. These MoUs have formalized relationships, promoted mutual understanding, and aligned the commission's goals.At the recent annual general meeting, ZACC chairperson Mr. Michael Reza highlighted the commission's proactive approach, which includes engaging stakeholders like Transparency International, ZIMCODD, and the East West Management Institute. This collaboration has strengthened ZACC's capacity to combat corruption.In 2023, ZACC coordinated three National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) meetings and several subcommittee meetings, resulting in capacity-building initiatives for law enforcement, joint operations to prevent revenue leakages, and the establishment of integrity committees in both public and private sectors. The commission also successfully lobbied for whistleblower protection legislation, which is progressing following the Cabinet's approval of the principles of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill in 2022.Mr. Reza emphasized the crucial role of whistleblowers in uncovering corruption and the need for their protection against retaliation. He also mentioned the drafting of the Anti-Corruption Bill and the Public Disclosure Bill to further strengthen anti-corruption measures.The media has been recognized as a key partner in exposing corruption and holding the commission accountable. In 2023, ZACC introduced the Anti-Corruption Reporting Media Awards to appreciate the media's role in fighting corruption.Mr. Reza expressed gratitude to stakeholders, partners, and the public for their support, urging continued collaboration to achieve a corruption-free Zimbabwe.