11 under aged girls married off in 2 months in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Department of Social Welfare reported 11 child marriage cases in Kwekwe District between April and June this year, leading to the arrest and trial of some perpetrators. This information was disclosed during a Kwekwe District Child Protection Unit quarterly meeting, which revealed that most cases occurred in rural areas.Kwekwe District, known for its gold mining activities, has seen these activities become a source of livelihood and, simultaneously, a source of misery for young girls lured by gold panners. District child protection committee chairperson, Mr. Reason Machina, reported the 11 child marriage cases, expressing concern over the situation, especially in rural areas.Mr. Machina also highlighted issues with vendors selling drugs and alcohol to schoolchildren, citing investigations at Globe and Phoenix Secondary School and drug and sexual activities at Mbizo Stadium involving Manunure High School learners. He urged for increased security at the stadium.Additionally, the district reported four recent cases of child neglect, with Mr. Machina calling for foster parents to help provide proper upbringing for neglected children. He praised the judiciary for imposing lengthy sentences on convicted paedophiles and encouraged continued strict sentencing to deter child sexual exploitation.