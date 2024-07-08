BPRA launches funeral cover for residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has elected a new board and launched a low-cost funeral cover, Uhlelo Lwezakhamizi Funeral Cover, aimed at underprivileged members of society. This initiative, in collaboration with Microsure Insurance Company, has been developed over the past two years.Currently, the policy focuses on cash pay-outs, with plans to expand to services like coffin provision and transport assistance. BPRA programmes manager, Mr. Claude Phuthi, emphasized the policy’s design to afford ordinary residents a decent burial, with contributions starting at US$2 for a family of four.The new BPRA leadership is committed to addressing residents' challenges and promoting initiatives to improve living standards in Bulawayo. BPRA board of trustees' chairperson, Mr. Gegane Ncube, criticized the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) for attaching and auctioning defaulters' property and urged for engagement with residents instead. Ncube highlighted the need for awareness campaigns about payment plans to avoid harsh measures.BPRA aims to tackle issues such as the city's water crisis and other socio-economic challenges through active engagement with residents, local authorities, and stakeholders. The organization plans to launch various initiatives to enhance service delivery, promote job creation, and improve residents' overall well-being. The newly elected board includes members with diverse backgrounds and experiences, committed to transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, ensuring all residents' voices are heard and considered.