News / National
Scattered pieces of man's body found in bushy area in Bulawayo
5 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo have discovered the remains of an unidentified man, estimated to be between 40-50 years old, in a bushy area of Denver Farm in Umguza. The remains were found on July 6 by a 36-year-old herdsman searching for cattle.
According to Inspector Abednico Ncube, the remains had been partially scavenged by wild animals. Items found at the scene included a skull, skin, hair, and beard, along with an army green jacket, khaki jacket, and a navy blue jacket with the logo of Mahlasedi High School. The skeletal hands were on a white t-shirt, and the ribs, a black trouser with a grey croc push, and leg bones were scattered nearby.
Inspector Ncube emphasized the importance of carrying identification to aid police investigations and help provide closure for relatives. He urged anyone with a missing relative to visit the Cowdray Park police station or contact any police station.
The remains have been transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a postmortem as police work to identify the deceased and understand the circumstances of his death.
According to Inspector Abednico Ncube, the remains had been partially scavenged by wild animals. Items found at the scene included a skull, skin, hair, and beard, along with an army green jacket, khaki jacket, and a navy blue jacket with the logo of Mahlasedi High School. The skeletal hands were on a white t-shirt, and the ribs, a black trouser with a grey croc push, and leg bones were scattered nearby.
The remains have been transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a postmortem as police work to identify the deceased and understand the circumstances of his death.
Source - The Chronicle