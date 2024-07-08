Scattered pieces of man's body found in bushy area in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Bulawayo have discovered the remains of an unidentified man, estimated to be between 40-50 years old, in a bushy area of Denver Farm in Umguza. The remains were found on July 6 by a 36-year-old herdsman searching for cattle.According to Inspector Abednico Ncube, the remains had been partially scavenged by wild animals. Items found at the scene included a skull, skin, hair, and beard, along with an army green jacket, khaki jacket, and a navy blue jacket with the logo of Mahlasedi High School. The skeletal hands were on a white t-shirt, and the ribs, a black trouser with a grey croc push, and leg bones were scattered nearby.Inspector Ncube emphasized the importance of carrying identification to aid police investigations and help provide closure for relatives. He urged anyone with a missing relative to visit the Cowdray Park police station or contact any police station.The remains have been transported to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a postmortem as police work to identify the deceased and understand the circumstances of his death.