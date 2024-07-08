Abortion leads to arrests in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Bulawayo have arrested a 16-year-old girl and a 26-year-old registered nurse, Devine Dlodlo, for unlawfully terminating the girl's six-month pregnancy.According to Inspector Abednico Ncube, the incident occurred on July 6 when neighbors heard screaming from Dlodlo's residence. They found the girl bleeding and discovered a foetus in the toilet. The girl confessed to seeking Dlodlo's help to terminate the pregnancy using unknown drugs. The foetus was later found in a nearby bush.Inspector Ncube condemned the illegal termination and warned that the law will address such actions. He stressed the risks involved in unsafe abortion practices and underscored the importance of legal and safe reproductive healthcare services.The investigation is ongoing.