Rank marshal arrested for attempted murder at Nkulumane Complex

Police in Bulawayo have arrested Saul Ncube (34) following an attempted murder incident at Nkulumane Complex on July 7, 2024.According to a statement by Inspector Abedinico Ncube, Saul had a dispute with the complainant over loading passengers outside the designated terminus using an unregistered vehicle. This disagreement escalated into an altercation, during which Saul allegedly stabbed the complainant once in the left abdomen and once in the left palm with an Okapi knife.The complainant reported the incident to the police, leading to Saul's arrest. The injured individual was taken to Mpilo Hospital for medical treatment. Inspector Ncube reminded the public that carrying dangerous weapons is illegal and urged peaceful conflict resolution.The investigation into the attempted murder case is ongoing.