Criminal known for 'devastating punch' finally arrested

Mxolisi Ncube (37), a notorious criminal from Mbila village in Bulilima District, has been arrested by Figtree police after terrorizing villagers for over two years. His capture came after a 52-year-old woman, whom he had forcibly declared his wife and repeatedly raped, bravely tipped off the police.In 2022, Ncube had become a fugitive sought by police in Plumtree for kidnapping, stabbing, and threatening further violence in the community. Villagers resorted to group sleeping and walking out of fear for their safety.Ncube's violent history includes assaults in both Zimbabwe and Botswana, prompting widespread fear. His arrest finally occurred after he assaulted the woman, whom he had coerced into a forced "marriage," in Figtree. He threatened her with death if she disclosed their situation.Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed Ncube's arrest, stating that he faces charges including rape, assault, robbery, and kidnapping. His capture followed the woman's courageous decision to alert authorities, ending his reign of terror in the area.