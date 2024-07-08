Kaizer Chiefs wanted Prince Dube

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prince Dube, former Highlanders striker, recently joined Young Africans (Yanga) of Tanzania after a dispute over his contract with Azam FC. Reports indicate that Dube was also on the radar of South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs before opting for Yanga.Dube's move to Yanga was officially announced in June, although negotiations had been ongoing since May. Initially, there was confusion over the end date of his contract with Azam, which led to a dispute over his release. Azam demanded $300,000 for his release, while Dube offered $250,000. Eventually, Yanga facilitated the transfer by paying around $275,000 to Azam, with Highlanders set to receive 30% of this fee, boosting the club's finances by over US$82,000.Dube's agent, George Deda, confirmed interest from Kaizer Chiefs, stating that discussions were held but the deal couldn't be finalized due to club restructuring. Dube, known for his speed and goal-scoring prowess, initially joined Azam in 2020 from Highlanders and quickly became a key player.Several Zimbabwean players have previously played in Tanzania's top league, including Bruce Kangwa, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Thabani Kamusoko, and others, highlighting the strong presence of Zimbabwean talent in Tanzanian football.