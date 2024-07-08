Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to launch hearings on genocide he has been implicated in

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is set to launch the Gukurahundi community hearings in Bulawayo this Saturday, marking the start of a victim-centered reconciliation outreach program in Matabeleland. Traditional leaders are gathering in the city to finalize preparations for the historic launch at State House. The government has tasked chiefs with leading the public hearing process and has provided them with necessary equipment like laptops and recorders for documenting witness responses.

Attorney-General Mrs. Virginia Mabhiza confirmed the launch, highlighting its significance in addressing unrest from the early 1980s and promoting national unity and development. Chiefs from Matabeleland North and South provinces will oversee the program, aiming to engage communities and bring closure to historical grievances.

Preparatory work, including feedback meetings and resource allocation, is nearing completion, with government support ensuring logistical needs are met. The hearings will begin in rural areas and are expected to conclude within three months, focusing on open discussions facilitated by trained panels to ensure a victim-centric approach.

President Mnangagwa's initiative marks a departure from past policies, encouraging open dialogue on sensitive issues like Gukurahundi, previously taboo. The process includes community engagement and is supported by a comprehensive manual translated into local languages to guide traditional leaders in their role.

The launch represents a significant step towards addressing historical grievances and fostering lasting peace in the region.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Prophet Magaya did not see the $82,000 Fifa fine coming

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Dembare revenge mission spoiled by dressing room squabbles

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Government's ZWL$1 billion debt cripples Zimpapers operations

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's govt allocates set top boxes to Binga chiefs

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe banks on civil servants in tourism push

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Johanne Marange church gathers amid cholera fears

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Top American singers head to Zimbabwe for Vine Choir concert

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Warriors star makes big move in Danish football

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes 6 years to tar a 600m stretch

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Woman 'hires' soldier to force hubby to relocate

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zacc claims Chimombe, Mpofu are economic saboteurs

5 hrs ago | 534 Views

Harare councillors distanced themselves from vehicle scandal

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

USAid's creating its informal banking system in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Man kills 'attacker', faces murder charge

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Security guard shoots wife dead in Bulawayo, goes on the run

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Kaizer Chiefs wanted Prince Dube

5 hrs ago | 959 Views

Criminal known for 'devastating punch' finally arrested

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Rank marshal arrested for attempted murder at Nkulumane Complex

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Abortion leads to arrests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Scattered pieces of man's body found in bushy area in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

BPRA launches funeral cover for residents

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

11 under aged girls married off in 2 months in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

ZACC signs MOU with South Africa's Special Investigations Unit

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe integrates drones into aviation system

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Village head mobilises against cops

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dynamos players demanding overdue bonuses, signing-on fees

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Strict vetting for Zimbabwe land seekers introduced

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

17 hrs ago | 514 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

18 hrs ago | 5710 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

18 hrs ago | 349 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

18 hrs ago | 594 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

18 hrs ago | 480 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

18 hrs ago | 606 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

18 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

18 hrs ago | 42 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

18 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

18 hrs ago | 70 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

20 hrs ago | 625 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

20 hrs ago | 1557 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

21 hrs ago | 176 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

23 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

23 hrs ago | 1000 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

24 hrs ago | 629 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

24 hrs ago | 366 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

24 hrs ago | 344 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

24 hrs ago | 1397 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

24 hrs ago | 507 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

24 hrs ago | 182 Views