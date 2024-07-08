Mnangagwa to launch hearings on genocide he has been implicated in

News / National

President Mnangagwa is set to launch the Gukurahundi community hearings in Bulawayo this Saturday, marking the start of a victim-centered reconciliation outreach program in Matabeleland. Traditional leaders are gathering in the city to finalize preparations for the historic launch at State House. The government has tasked chiefs with leading the public hearing process and has provided them with necessary equipment like laptops and recorders for documenting witness responses.Attorney-General Mrs. Virginia Mabhiza confirmed the launch, highlighting its significance in addressing unrest from the early 1980s and promoting national unity and development. Chiefs from Matabeleland North and South provinces will oversee the program, aiming to engage communities and bring closure to historical grievances.Preparatory work, including feedback meetings and resource allocation, is nearing completion, with government support ensuring logistical needs are met. The hearings will begin in rural areas and are expected to conclude within three months, focusing on open discussions facilitated by trained panels to ensure a victim-centric approach.President Mnangagwa's initiative marks a departure from past policies, encouraging open dialogue on sensitive issues like Gukurahundi, previously taboo. The process includes community engagement and is supported by a comprehensive manual translated into local languages to guide traditional leaders in their role.The launch represents a significant step towards addressing historical grievances and fostering lasting peace in the region.