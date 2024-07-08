Security guard shoots wife dead in Bulawayo, goes on the run

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police are searching for Oscar Khumalo, a security guard suspected of fatally shooting his wife, Khangelani Nkiwane, on July 7, 2024, following an argument in their room.The incident occurred when Khumalo, armed with a pistol from his workplace, threatened to kill his wife. She attempted to hide in their landlord's bedroom, but Khumalo pursued her, breaking into the room and shooting her in the back and hand despite the landlord's attempts to lock the door.Khangelani Nkiwane, aged 38, was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital but succumbed to her injuries on July 8, 2024. Authorities have expressed dismay over the misuse of service firearms and the tragic loss of life resulting from the husband's actions during the altercation.Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube has urged the public, particularly men, to seek non-violent resolutions to conflicts. Khumalo remains at large, and the police are appealing for information that could lead to his arrest.