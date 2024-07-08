Man kills 'attacker', faces murder charge

News / National

Kelvin Kagondo, a Harare man, has been remanded in custody until July 22, 2024, on a murder charge after allegedly using deadly force in self-defense against assailants. Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya advised him to seek bail from the High Court.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira stated that on July 3, Kagondo was returning home in Retreat Waterfalls, Harare, carrying children's bicycles, a pram, a guitar, and a bucket of boiled eggs from his mother's residence in the same neighborhood. He was confronted by the now deceased and others at a local beer outlet, who accused him of stealing the items and assaulted him, demanding a confession.Amid the altercation, Kagondo allegedly retaliated by throwing a quarter brick at the assailants, hitting one on the head, who subsequently fell unconscious and later died at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital. Kagondo fled the scene but was later found with a blood-stained shirt, and police recovered the blood-stained brick used in the incident during their investigations.