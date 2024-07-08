Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

USAid's creating its informal banking system in Zimbabwe?

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Communities in Chiredzi district are benefiting from an informal banking system facilitated by the USAid-funded Savings and Internal Lending Committees (SILC) project, operated under the Resilient Anchors Activity. This initiative requires no collateral for accessing loans, aiding beneficiaries in combating poverty amidst challenges like the El Niño-induced drought.

According to a report in the Newsday, participants can secure loans ranging from US$300 to US$900 per cycle, repaid with interest, which helps generate profits for the community. This approach has shielded participants from poverty, with many reporting significant improvements in their livelihoods. Revai Chihanga, chairperson of the SILC project in Village 1, Ward 23, highlighted how the initiative enabled her to acquire cattle, challenging traditional gender norms.

The project is inclusive, benefiting disadvantaged groups and those with disabilities, fostering community development such as constructing toilets and acquiring livestock. Muchaneta Famando noted that the initiative facilitated her children's education, previously deemed unaffordable. Esnat Machipisa praised SILC for preventing villagers from traveling to cities for loans, emphasizing its transformative impact on local development.

The Resilient Anchors Activity underscores the initiative's role in fostering resilience against climate challenges, promoting transparent and trust-building community practices in financial management and development.

Source - newsday
More on: #USAid, #Bank, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Prophet Magaya did not see the $82,000 Fifa fine coming

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Dembare revenge mission spoiled by dressing room squabbles

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Government's ZWL$1 billion debt cripples Zimpapers operations

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa's govt allocates set top boxes to Binga chiefs

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe banks on civil servants in tourism push

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Johanne Marange church gathers amid cholera fears

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Top American singers head to Zimbabwe for Vine Choir concert

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Warriors star makes big move in Danish football

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes 6 years to tar a 600m stretch

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Woman 'hires' soldier to force hubby to relocate

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zacc claims Chimombe, Mpofu are economic saboteurs

5 hrs ago | 535 Views

Harare councillors distanced themselves from vehicle scandal

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man kills 'attacker', faces murder charge

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Security guard shoots wife dead in Bulawayo, goes on the run

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa to launch hearings on genocide he has been implicated in

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

Kaizer Chiefs wanted Prince Dube

5 hrs ago | 960 Views

Criminal known for 'devastating punch' finally arrested

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Rank marshal arrested for attempted murder at Nkulumane Complex

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Abortion leads to arrests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Scattered pieces of man's body found in bushy area in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

BPRA launches funeral cover for residents

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

11 under aged girls married off in 2 months in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

ZACC signs MOU with South Africa's Special Investigations Unit

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe integrates drones into aviation system

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Village head mobilises against cops

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Dynamos players demanding overdue bonuses, signing-on fees

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Strict vetting for Zimbabwe land seekers introduced

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

17 hrs ago | 514 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

18 hrs ago | 5719 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

18 hrs ago | 349 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

18 hrs ago | 594 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

18 hrs ago | 481 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

18 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

18 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

18 hrs ago | 42 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

18 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

18 hrs ago | 70 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

20 hrs ago | 625 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

20 hrs ago | 1557 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

21 hrs ago | 176 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

23 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

23 hrs ago | 1000 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 67 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

24 hrs ago | 629 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

24 hrs ago | 366 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

24 hrs ago | 344 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

24 hrs ago | 1397 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

24 hrs ago | 507 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

24 hrs ago | 182 Views