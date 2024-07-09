Harare councillors distanced themselves from vehicle scandal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare City Council (HCC) councillors have distanced themselves from the purchase of luxury vehicles for city managers, amounting to over US$500,000. The decision has sparked controversy amidst widespread complaints about deteriorating service delivery, including uncollected garbage posing health risks.Reports indicate that ten Grade 4 officials received Toyota Fortuner GD-6 SUVs, each costing approximately US$70,000. Residents expressed frustration, suggesting that councillors were complicit in the decision.However, councillor Denford Ngadziore clarified that councillors were excluded from procurement processes by senior managers. While acknowledging managers' entitlement to vehicles, Ngadziore criticized the timing, citing pressing city issues requiring funding priority over management perks.Ngadziore emphasized the need to review senior managers' conditions of service, particularly regarding vehicle benefits, to ensure fiscal responsibility amid Harare's challenges.Council spokesperson Stanley Gama refuted allegations of councillor involvement in procurement decisions, affirming that all expenditures follow council resolutions.Meanwhile, a commission of inquiry appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is investigating governance issues at Harare City Council dating back to 2017, amid concerns over alleged mismanagement and malfeasance.