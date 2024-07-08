Zacc claims Chimombe, Mpofu are economic saboteurs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, both accused in a fraud case involving over US$7 million intended for the Presidential Goat Pass-on Scheme, faced a bail hearing where the investigating officer, Henry Chapwanya, argued against their release. He labeled them as economic saboteurs and cited concerns that Mpofu might abscond trial, drawing parallels with a case involving Shepherd Bushiri in South Africa.Defense lawyers Tapson Dzvetero and Arshiel Mugiya represented Mpofu and Chimombe respectively. Dzvetero presented Mpofu's original title deed as proof of residence to refute flight risk claims, but Chapwanya dismissed this, emphasizing the financial impact caused by their alleged failure to supply goats as contracted.The court deferred the matter to the following day for further deliberation on the bail application, with Chapwanya noting over 12 witnesses lined up against the defendants.