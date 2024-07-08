Woman 'hires' soldier to force hubby to relocate

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sikumbuzo Hakata, a Zimbabwean soldier, appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya on charges of assault and violating the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. He allegedly collaborated with Winnie Munangatire to intimidate Tinashe Gwitima into relocating to South Africa for better opportunities.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira stated that Hakata, along with two accomplices who remain at large, visited Gwitima's residence in Belvedere West in August last year. They assaulted Gwitima, accusing him of supporting the Citizens Coalition for Change, and threatened his life if he remained in Zimbabwe. Later, in October, Hakata allegedly sent threatening messages to Gwitima upon learning of his return from South Africa.Hakata was granted bail of US$50 and ordered to appear in court again on July 30, pending further investigations. Gwitima positively identified Hakata, and police investigations corroborated that Hakata used his cellphone to threaten Gwitima.