Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman 'hires' soldier to force hubby to relocate

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Sikumbuzo Hakata, a Zimbabwean soldier, appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya on charges of assault and violating the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. He allegedly collaborated with Winnie Munangatire to intimidate Tinashe Gwitima into relocating to South Africa for better opportunities.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira stated that Hakata, along with two accomplices who remain at large, visited Gwitima's residence in Belvedere West in August last year. They assaulted Gwitima, accusing him of supporting the Citizens Coalition for Change, and threatened his life if he remained in Zimbabwe. Later, in October, Hakata allegedly sent threatening messages to Gwitima upon learning of his return from South Africa.

Hakata was granted bail of US$50 and ordered to appear in court again on July 30, pending further investigations. Gwitima positively identified Hakata, and police investigations corroborated that Hakata used his cellphone to threaten Gwitima.

Source - newsday
More on: #Soldir, #Evictoion, #Hire

Comments


Must Read

Prophet Magaya did not see the $82,000 Fifa fine coming

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Dembare revenge mission spoiled by dressing room squabbles

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Government's ZWL$1 billion debt cripples Zimpapers operations

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa's govt allocates set top boxes to Binga chiefs

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe banks on civil servants in tourism push

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Johanne Marange church gathers amid cholera fears

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Top American singers head to Zimbabwe for Vine Choir concert

5 hrs ago | 211 Views

Warriors star makes big move in Danish football

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes 6 years to tar a 600m stretch

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zacc claims Chimombe, Mpofu are economic saboteurs

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

Harare councillors distanced themselves from vehicle scandal

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

USAid's creating its informal banking system in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man kills 'attacker', faces murder charge

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Security guard shoots wife dead in Bulawayo, goes on the run

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa to launch hearings on genocide he has been implicated in

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Kaizer Chiefs wanted Prince Dube

5 hrs ago | 948 Views

Criminal known for 'devastating punch' finally arrested

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Rank marshal arrested for attempted murder at Nkulumane Complex

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Abortion leads to arrests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Scattered pieces of man's body found in bushy area in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

BPRA launches funeral cover for residents

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

11 under aged girls married off in 2 months in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZACC signs MOU with South Africa's Special Investigations Unit

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe integrates drones into aviation system

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Village head mobilises against cops

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Dynamos players demanding overdue bonuses, signing-on fees

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Strict vetting for Zimbabwe land seekers introduced

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

17 hrs ago | 514 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

17 hrs ago | 5680 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

18 hrs ago | 349 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

18 hrs ago | 593 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

18 hrs ago | 478 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

18 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

18 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

18 hrs ago | 42 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

18 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

18 hrs ago | 70 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

20 hrs ago | 622 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

20 hrs ago | 1551 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

21 hrs ago | 175 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

23 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

23 hrs ago | 997 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

24 hrs ago | 628 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

24 hrs ago | 366 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

24 hrs ago | 344 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

24 hrs ago | 1389 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

24 hrs ago | 506 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

24 hrs ago | 182 Views