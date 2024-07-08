Zimbabwe govt takes 6 years to tar a 600m stretch

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Uzumba Maramba-Pfungwe (UMP) district, the Zimbabwean government's road construction efforts along the Murewa-Madichecha Road have faced severe delays and allegations of mismanagement.The project, aimed at tarring a 50km stretch under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2), has only seen 600 metres completed over six years.The Central Mechanical and Equipment Department (CMED) is managing the project, which has been marked by accusations of fund misappropriation.CMED spokesperson Tarisai Muzorori confirmed that the project, initially launched in 2018 with a target completion by October next year, has faced significant challenges.Despite completing 60% of the required work, including earthworks and 30mm asphalt surfacing, the government has yet to pay for the completed 600-metre section. Locals in the district, burdened by inadequate infrastructure, view the limited progress as a recurring ploy by politicians to gain favor during elections, leaving promises unfulfilled.Residents, reliant on risky motorbike transportation due to the road's poor condition, express dire concerns for safety, especially for pregnant women traveling long distances for medical care. They urge swift government action to ensure a safe and reliable road network, essential for community welfare and development.