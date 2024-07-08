Warriors star makes big move in Danish football

News / National

by Staff reporter

Munashe Garan'anga, a prominent Warriors star, is poised to make history by joining Danish football giants FC Copenhagen from Belgian club KV Mechelen. The 23-year-old defender is set to sign a lucrative four-year contract worth approximately US$4.3 million, marking him as the first Zimbabwean player to represent FC Copenhagen.Garana'nga's move comes after turning down offers from English Premier League side Leicester City, among other top European clubs like Borussia Monchengladbach from Germany's Bundesliga and Real Betis from Spain's La Liga. His transfer fee to Copenhagen is reportedly ten times what KV Mechelen paid for him when he joined them from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol in January.Having impressed with Mechelen, making 16 appearances, Garana'nga's sale is seen as a strategic move to raise funds for further transfers by Mechelen. Previously, he was also pursued by French Ligue 1 club Clermont Foot before his move to Belgium.Garana'nga's rise is pivotal for Zimbabwe's national team, the Warriors, where he has featured prominently in recent World Cup qualifiers and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cameroon, Kenya, and Namibia starting in September.For FC Copenhagen, a perennial contender in European competitions like the UEFA Conference League, Garana'nga's acquisition is expected to bolster their defensive lineup. Copenhagen boasts an illustrious record in Danish football, winning 15 Danish Football Championships and nine Danish Cups, and has been a consistent participant in UEFA competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League.