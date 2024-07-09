Top American singers head to Zimbabwe for Vine Choir concert

News / National

by Staff reporter

American gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and VaShawn Mitchell are set to headline the Vine Choir's 10th anniversary concert at Harare International Conference Centre this Saturday. The event, titled The Vine Choir @10 Concert and Live DVD Recording, commemorates a decade of the choir's impactful journey in gospel music.Founded under the leadership of Everton Mlalazi in 2014, the Vine Choir gained acclaim with their debut album "Musandipfuure" in 2018 and later collaborated on the 12-track album "The Great Physician," featuring South African Grammy winners Soweto Gospel Choir, Mahalia Buchanan, Mabongi Mabaso, and a 40-piece orchestra.The concert, sponsored to be free for attendees who register online, promises a grand production featuring intricate staging, captivating lighting, and impeccable sound coordination. Mlalazi expressed excitement about hosting top international acts alongside local talents, including a 100-piece orchestra from Johannesburg, a 30-piece brass section, a choir, and children from Adventist Pathfinders, as well as UK-based Zimbabwean singer Blessing Annatoria Chitapa.The theme "Great is Thy Faithfulness" underscores gratitude for divine blessings that have marked the choir's journey, promising an unforgettable musical extravaganza celebrating faith and musical excellence.