Johanne Marange church gathers amid cholera fears

News / National

by Staff reporter

Thousands of Johanne Marange Apostolic Church members have gathered at the Mafararikwa Shrine in Marange, Manicaland province, for their annual Passover, despite concerns over the country's cholera outbreak. This gathering, held every July, brings congregants from around the world for prayers. Zimbabwe has been grappling with a serious cholera outbreak linked to a previous apostolic sect meeting in Buhera within the same province.Since February last year, Zimbabwe has recorded nearly 40,000 cholera cases and over 700 deaths, with Manicaland reporting the second-highest number of cases after Harare. Villagers in Marange expressed fears about cholera spreading due to the large gathering, emphasizing the risks associated with communal cooking and dense populations.Enock Mutsetse from the Bocha Community Trust highlighted annual concerns about cholera and flu-related cases during such gatherings, stressing the need for stringent measures to prevent an outbreak at the shrine. Despite previous challenges, including defiance of COVID-19 restrictions, the Passover remains a significant event for the church, drawing support from members and political figures like President Emmerson Mnangagwa, expected to attend and address the gathering.