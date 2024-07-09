Mnangagwa's govt allocates set top boxes to Binga chiefs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Authorities in Matabeleland North province are intensifying efforts to distribute set top boxes to villagers in Binga, aiming to enhance radio and television reception in the district. Traditional leaders have been allocated these devices to address the high demand among the community, despite initial reports of signal deficiencies across the area.Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Richard Moyo confirmed that set top boxes were initially distributed only to chiefs during their launch in 2022. This limited distribution has left many residents without access to television signals, although the presence of the newly established Chasumpuka radio station in Binga might have influenced the government's distribution strategy.However, concerns persist among local leaders like Chief Sikalenge, who highlighted a longstanding information blackout in Binga, lamenting that this year marks the 44th year without reliable signals. The government had pledged to connect Binga to local television and radio networks, with promises to distribute three million decoders, but implementation challenges and delays have hindered progress in the area.