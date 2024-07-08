Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government's ZWL$1 billion debt cripples Zimpapers operations

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The country's largest multimedia group, Zimpapers Limited is owed in excess of ZWL$1 billion by government departments and ministries, parliament has been told, a situation that has crippled its operations, which were already affected by foreign currency shortages.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information Publicity and Broadcasting, Zimpapers board member George Chisoko appealed to the legislators to put pressure on government to clear its debt.

"The biggest challenge is that government owes money to Zimpapers; so our request to you is for you to engage government so that they pay what they owe to Zimpapers," he said.

Also appearing before the same committee, Nick Mangwana, the secretary for the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, confirmed that Zimpapers was owed ZWL$1 billion by government before the country switched from ZWL to the ZiG currency.

Chisoko said Zimpapers was also hit hard by foreign currency shortages, a situation that saw the media empire turn to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for assistance.

"Part of the challenges we have been facing as a board is the availability of foreign currency," Chisoko said.

"We have given the executive a task to come up with ways of how they intend to raise the money. Two weeks ago, we had a meeting with the new RBZ governor, Dr John Mushayavanhu on how they can assist us in raising the foreign currency we require."

Committee chairperson and Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu however said the impression the legislators got when they toured Zimpapers was that the company was in sound financial standing.

"We were impressed by what we saw at Zimpapers during our tour of the premises. They told us they do pay dividends and that they were not in the red," he said.

Meanwhile, Mangwana said State owned broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) had improved radio and television licence fee collection levels, up from 2 percent from TV and radio owners in 2018 to between 20 and 22 percent.

"In 2018, the rate of compliance was 2 percent and after various initiatives by the Corporation, I am advised that its now between 20-22 percent.

"So, there is scope for them to improve the collection rate and be self-sufficient from licence fees alone," he said.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Prophet Magaya did not see the $82,000 Fifa fine coming

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

Dembare revenge mission spoiled by dressing room squabbles

4 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's govt allocates set top boxes to Binga chiefs

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe banks on civil servants in tourism push

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Johanne Marange church gathers amid cholera fears

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Top American singers head to Zimbabwe for Vine Choir concert

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Warriors star makes big move in Danish football

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes 6 years to tar a 600m stretch

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Woman 'hires' soldier to force hubby to relocate

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zacc claims Chimombe, Mpofu are economic saboteurs

5 hrs ago | 483 Views

Harare councillors distanced themselves from vehicle scandal

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

USAid's creating its informal banking system in Zimbabwe?

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man kills 'attacker', faces murder charge

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Security guard shoots wife dead in Bulawayo, goes on the run

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa to launch hearings on genocide he has been implicated in

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Kaizer Chiefs wanted Prince Dube

5 hrs ago | 936 Views

Criminal known for 'devastating punch' finally arrested

5 hrs ago | 216 Views

Rank marshal arrested for attempted murder at Nkulumane Complex

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Abortion leads to arrests in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Scattered pieces of man's body found in bushy area in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

BPRA launches funeral cover for residents

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

11 under aged girls married off in 2 months in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZACC signs MOU with South Africa's Special Investigations Unit

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe integrates drones into aviation system

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Village head mobilises against cops

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Dynamos players demanding overdue bonuses, signing-on fees

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Strict vetting for Zimbabwe land seekers introduced

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

17 hrs ago | 513 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

17 hrs ago | 5637 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

18 hrs ago | 593 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

18 hrs ago | 476 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

18 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

18 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

18 hrs ago | 41 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

18 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

18 hrs ago | 69 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

20 hrs ago | 619 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

20 hrs ago | 1547 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

21 hrs ago | 175 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

23 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

23 hrs ago | 997 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 66 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

23 hrs ago | 628 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

23 hrs ago | 366 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

23 hrs ago | 343 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

23 hrs ago | 1382 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

24 hrs ago | 506 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

24 hrs ago | 182 Views