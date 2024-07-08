Dembare revenge mission spoiled by dressing room squabbles

News / National

by Staff reporter

Troubled premiership giants Dynamos would be hoping to put aside the week's turmoil in their dug out to confront old foe Highlanders in a mouth-watering Match Day 18 premiership clash at Rufaro stadium this Sunday.Prominent in the Glamour Boys' ‘to do' list is collection of maximum points to breath life to their faltering premiership campaign while also seeking revenge for their 2-1 loss to Bosso in the high-profile season opener at Barbourfields in March.With 24 points to their tally so far, Dynamos sit on number six on the premiership table and have the added motivation of leapfrogging their arch-rivals who lie fifth on 26 points.Preparation for the clash has been marred by unrest within the giants' dressing room as players have been refusing to train citing non-payment of their outstanding bonuses.Some players are owed signing on fees while winning bonuses have been scarce this season.The players finally called off their training boycott on Monday after club chairperson Moses Maunganidze and part of his executive addressed them. Little is known on what was agreed.Zimbabwe's most followed domestic fixture marks a return to Rufaro stadium, the venue for many epic battles pitting the sides.Both giants have had a lacklustre premiership campaign this season but the most ardent followers of the game would be quick to mention that clashes between the two have never been about form but bragging rights.Despite failure to clinch the title, Highlanders have dominated this fixture for the past few seasons, having turned the tide from an equally similar situation in which Dembare was their boggy side for many seasons before.Meanwhile, in other fixtures lined up for weekend, defending champions Ngezi Platinum look to have an easy assignment at home to league whipping boys Arenel Movers at Baobab on Saturday while Bikita Minerals entertain Herentals at Sakubva.Another fixture to look forward to pits in-form sides Simba Bhora and Manica Diamonds at Wadzanayi while Bulawayo Chiefs welcome Green Fuel at Luveve.Khama Billiat's Yadah takes on relegation candidates Hwange at Heart stadium.Apart from the Dynamos-Highlanders clash, Sunday's matches will see Caps United make the long trip to Luveve to take on Chicken Inn while Chegutu Pirates hope to ruin league leaders FC Platinum's sublime run at Baobab.The clash between service providers TelOne and ZPC Kariba at Bata puts the lid on the weekend's round of premiership fixtures.