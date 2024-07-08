Mugabe's Zhuwao awarded PhD by a reputable university

News / National

by Staff reporter

Well done, my brother and Cde, Patrick, for being awarded a PhD. today by the University of the Witwatersrand for your dissertation:



"Harnessing Digital Transformation to Build Social Ecological Systems Resilience into Institutional Arrangements of Agricultural Ttransformation."… pic.twitter.com/ij9iATtgCL — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) July 8, 2024

Patrick Zhuwao, a former cabinet minister currently in exile, has been awarded a doctorate from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa. His dissertation, titled "Harnessing Digital Transformation to Build Social-Ecological Systems Resilience into Institutional Arrangements of Agricultural Transformation," focused on leveraging digital solutions to enhance agricultural systems.Former cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere, who are also in exile, congratulated Zhuwao on his achievement. Moyo praised Zhuwao, calling it a milestone, while Kasukuwere celebrated his accomplishment.Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono also extended his congratulations, highlighting Zhuwao's achievement as an inspiration for those who have faced difficulties and were forced to leave Zimbabwe. Chin'ono expressed hope that Zhuwao's success would motivate others to pursue academic goals and contribute to the development of their country upon their return.Zhuwao, along with Moyo, Kasukuwere, and others, fled Zimbabwe during the 2017 military coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe. It is believed that Mugabe negotiated for their safe exit before being forced to resign by the military.