Elephants wreck havoc in Muzarabani

by Simbarashe Sithole

Villagers in Muzarabani are in trouble with elephants which are terrorizing the whole district.

The district council chairperson Ashton Chiweshe confirmed the incident."I can confirm that elephants are wrecking havoc in Muzarabani but the main challenge is our villagers are not following proper channels to report for our rangers to come and drive them away," Chiweshe said.He further said that driving elephants to their suitable places is a collective exercise which involves the Zimparks, council rangers and Safari rangers."We have rangers from Council, Zimparks and Safiries in Muzarabani who are all responsible for driving away elephants but the problem is each ward has a councillor but people do not inform them instead they can choose to go to social media platforms hence the response may take long because it would have taken much time to reach to rangers.Other villagers said their are now living in fear because the elephants are also barging in their homes."It is very worrying now because elephants are now playing in our homes destroying both properties and crops so we are living in fear here in Muzarabani," said a villager who chose to be anonymous.