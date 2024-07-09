Ministry advocates for skills audit, accreditation for Mbare Siyaso

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The Ministry of Skills Audit and Development has expressed it's quest to audit, accredit and create a database for some unregistered skilled operators within Mbare's Siyaso trading marketplace whose contribution towards economic development has been realised in pursuit of Zimbabwe's national development strategy.

Speaking during the ongoing provincial stakeholders consultation on the role and mandate of the Ministry, Ambassador Rudo Chitiga (Permanent Secretary) has claimed that there are vast skills within Siyaso and their contributions to the country's economic development should not be overlooked."There is a need for identification, auditing, accreditation and development of all critical skills which are seen making strides throughout the country being emanating from Mbare's Siyaso trading marketplace," Chitiga said."It is important for our vocational training centres to enrol such skills for further development and transform them from being informal into being formal one and standardise their operations in a professional manner," Ambassador Chitiga said."These are critical skills which need to be audited and developed from being informal into formal so that we close national skills gap in our country. Some of them should be trained in embracing technology, business skills management, co-ordination, marketing skills, retooling, among others," Chitiga added."In liaison with related Ministries, we will be working together in standardisation, accreditation and certification of these critical skills where we further issue trade certificates. The industry will therefore produce skills which conform to the existing contexts as determined by market forces and existing specific policies," Ambassador Chitiga said.Meanwhile, some stakeholders have appealed for industrial retooling where there is need for an overhaul in some machinery and infrastructure within some vocational institutions where technological advancement and innovation have rendered them absolute.Establishment of new machinery or equipment (institutional infrastructure) amongst those institutions would therefore complement in production of required skills which suit in realising national development strategies.