Scottland beat Bosso on Dzingai

News / National

by Staff reporter

Scottland, a title contender in the Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL), has successfully signed former Warriors' defender Jimmy Dzingai, outmaneuvering Premiership giants Highlanders.Dzingai, who was close to joining Bosso and reuniting with coach Kelvin Kaindu, has instead been recruited by Scottland, led by William Nyasulu.Scottland FC is owned by Zanu PF Member of Parliament (MP) for Mabvuku-Tafara and gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya.Dzingai will not be available for Scottland's upcoming match against log leaders Black Rhinos at Rufaro on Friday but is expected to play in the reverse fixture at Heart Stadium in two weeks. He expressed enthusiasm about joining Scottland, aiming to help the team achieve promotion to the Premiership.In addition to Dzingai, Scottland's squad includes veterans like Lincoln Zvasiya, Denver Mukamba, Panashe Nyabunga, and Godknows Mangani. The team, owned by businessman and legislator Scott Sakupwanya, is actively strengthening its roster with high-profile players, including Dynamos twins Kevin and Elvis Moyo, King Nadolo, Victor Kamhuka, and Takunda Sadiki, in their bid for top-flight promotion.