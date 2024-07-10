Dynamos, CAPS Utd players continue sit-in

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare giants Dynamos and CAPS United are experiencing a chaotic player rebellion, with both teams' players refusing to train for the second consecutive day due to unpaid dues. This unrest comes just days before crucial fixtures: Dynamos are set to host Highlanders, and CAPS United will play against Chicken Inn.The players' strikes stem from unpaid salaries and signing-on fees. CAPS United players, who haven’t received their June salaries, protested at their training ground despite assurances from the club's chief executive, Morton Dodzo, that funds had been transferred and payments would be made within two days. Dodzo downplayed the severity of the situation, claiming that media reports were exaggerated and that individual signing-on fee issues were being addressed.Meanwhile, Dynamos players did not show up for training after a sit-in protest the previous day. Despite reassurances from Dynamos' executive committee member David Chikomo that the situation was under control, the players' absence and the lack of floodlights prevented any training.Both clubs face a challenging situation as they prepare for their upcoming matches, with the possibility of player boycotts looming large.