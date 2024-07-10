Falcon Air introduces regular flights to Kariba

News / National

by Staff reporter

Falcon Air has launched regular flights into Kariba and Matusadonha National Park, a move that has been positively received by local operators. Using a 12-seater Cessna F406 Caravan, Falcon Air will fly to Kariba and Kanjedza in North-Eastern Matusadonha twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.Tour operator Cephas Shonhiwa praised the development, highlighting that it will enhance accessibility to Kariba, especially during the Harare-Chirundu Highway upgrade. He noted that connectivity has been a significant challenge for tourism in Kariba, with previous airlines failing to sustain regular flights.Falcon Air's flights will serve various airstrips in the Zambezi Valley, allowing visitors to experience wildlife in camps away from the town. As part of an introductory promotion, flights from Harare to Kariba airstrips cost $300, while flights to Kariba International Airport are priced at $270.